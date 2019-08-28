Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,527 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,635,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,229.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214,753 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,841,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,137. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.