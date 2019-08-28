Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 13,441 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.34. 579,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

