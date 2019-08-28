SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 19,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,076. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.