Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), approximately 3,894,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,090% from the average daily volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $828,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

