Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $5,030,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Royal Gold by 91.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,952 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,882. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.94.

RGLD stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $135.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.10%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

