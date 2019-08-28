Rotharium Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $90,417.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rotharium has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00007584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.01287827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022268 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

