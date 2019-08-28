Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,601 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,433,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,018.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.