Rocket Internet (ETR:RKET) Trading Down 1.1%

Rocket Internet SE (ETR:RKET)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €25.06 ($29.14) and last traded at €25.12 ($29.21), 71,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €25.40 ($29.53).

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a current ratio of 66.40, a quick ratio of 66.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.63.

About Rocket Internet (ETR:RKET)

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

