Robotina (ROX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.91 Million

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Robotina has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Robotina has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $130,370.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,425,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

