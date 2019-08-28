Robert W. Baird Reiterates $17.00 Price Target for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) received a $17.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 41,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

