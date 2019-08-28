RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.02

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.02 and traded as low as $255.00. RM shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 3,675 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get RM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. RM’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.