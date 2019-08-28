RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.95, 5,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

