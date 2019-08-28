Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.03

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and traded as high as $86.11. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 1,868,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of A$97.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $3.076 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

