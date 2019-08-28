RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Hits $0.0068

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,818.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00692662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014846 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000721 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.