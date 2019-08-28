Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RPAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

