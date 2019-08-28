Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paypal (PYPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

8/19/2019 – Paypal is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Paypal was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Paypal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/13/2019 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/30/2019 – Paypal was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2019 – Paypal was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2019 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $123.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Paypal was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.47. 3,220,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,134 shares of company stock worth $13,737,344 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

