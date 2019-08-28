Request Network Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, WazirX, Mercatox and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01288054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00092749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request Network is request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, COSS, DDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi, WazirX, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, CoinExchange, Koinex, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

