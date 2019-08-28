Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $99.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. First Analysis lifted their target price on Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. Repligen has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

