Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 4,816,200 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 468,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,651,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $31,943,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

