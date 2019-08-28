Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 4,816,200 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 468,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,651,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $31,943,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
