Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.54 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, OKEx and IDEX. Ren has a total market capitalization of $66.54 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.04963508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, UEX, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

