Remme 1-Day Volume Tops $274,296.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $274,296.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kuna, Hotbit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.63 or 0.05052612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

