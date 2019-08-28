Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

