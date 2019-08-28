RefToken (REF) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. In the last seven days, RefToken has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. RefToken has a total market cap of $119,881.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.18 or 0.04967813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

