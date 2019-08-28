Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,147 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 415,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,706. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

