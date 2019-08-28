Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 864 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,449. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

