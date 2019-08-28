Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 376 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE O traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 193,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,619. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

