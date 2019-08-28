Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,871 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after acquiring an additional 334,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,188,000 after acquiring an additional 206,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 319,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,644. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

