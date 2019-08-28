Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,682,000 after buying an additional 699,981 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,808,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $146,745,000 after buying an additional 468,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.60. 79,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,066 shares of company stock worth $12,971,050. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

