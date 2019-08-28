Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,374 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 122,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $3,287,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 132,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 202,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,213. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

