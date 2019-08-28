Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1,469.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

In related news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,975 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,828. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $112.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

