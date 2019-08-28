Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $28.77.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

