Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 287,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,901. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

