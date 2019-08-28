Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.67, approximately 28,166 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 375,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.
RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.
In related news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
