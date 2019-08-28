Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.67, approximately 28,166 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 375,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

