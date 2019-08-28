Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $774,990.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $774,990.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

