RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.56

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as high as $15.78. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 461,612 shares traded.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

