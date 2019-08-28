Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sientra (SIEN)

Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2019 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

8/9/2019 – Sientra was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Sientra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

8/1/2019 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,950. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $317.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Sientra Inc alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sientra by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sientra by 97,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sientra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sientra by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.