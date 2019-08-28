Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,164 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 488,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Realty Income by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,740,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,032,000 after purchasing an additional 357,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 367,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,619. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

