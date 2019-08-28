Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.95, 2,698,233 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,515,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. Stephens downgraded Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The stock has a market cap of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,850,000 after buying an additional 7,225,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 372,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realogy by 462.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 250,098 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

