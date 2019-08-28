Rapids Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,499.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.12 million and $8,499.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01291498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093341 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,455,799,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,728,553,061 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.