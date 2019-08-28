Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.34.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 16,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Rambus has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $219,078.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $287,532. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,414,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,627,000 after buying an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 590,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rambus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,221,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rambus by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,063,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $21,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.