Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,383,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,171,300 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 464,282 shares of company stock worth $49,686,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,729. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.