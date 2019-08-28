Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,113.00 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 17,549,669 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,750 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

