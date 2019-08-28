Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,945,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,976,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,019,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,791,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,627,000 after acquiring an additional 529,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 27,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.