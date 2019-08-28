RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $9.08. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 148 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.