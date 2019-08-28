QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Set at $87.00 by Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) received a $87.00 target price from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 500,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

