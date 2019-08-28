QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,985,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,115,000 after purchasing an additional 320,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 469,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,282,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

