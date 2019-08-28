Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Declares $0.28 — Dividend

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Qiwi has a payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 446,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.14. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QIWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

