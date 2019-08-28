Qbao One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,744.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $855,891.00 and approximately $9,744.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

