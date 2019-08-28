PWR Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $310.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $320,141.00 and approximately $310.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00874237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00237817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004510 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003515 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.