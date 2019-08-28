PumaPay Market Cap Tops $7.36 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $18,281.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.05053691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,849,131,266 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinall, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

